NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) ("MSDL" or the "Company"), a business development company externally managed by MS Capital Partners Adviser Inc. (the "Adviser"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

"MSDL generated record performance to complete 2023, positioning the Company well for its debut to the public markets," said Jeffrey Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund. "Our team's rigorous investment selection and portfolio management process resulted in solid year-over-year performance. We are confident in MSDL's ability to navigate the current market environment. The team continues to focus on showcasing the strength of our platform to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders."

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income of $55.5 million, or $0.67 per share;

Net asset value of $20.67 per share, an increase from $20.57 per share as of September 30, 2023;

Debt-to-equity was 0.87x as of December 31, 2023, as compared to 1.16x as of September 30, 2023;

New investment commitments of $242.9 million, fundings of $253.9 million and sales and repayments of $192.2 million, resulting in net funded portfolio increase of $61.6 million; and

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular dividend of $0.50 per share and a special dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend was paid on January 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 28, 2023.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Net investment income per share $0.67 $0.70 Net realized and unrealized gains per share $0.03 $0.32 Earnings per share $0.70 $1.02 Regular dividend per share $0.50 $0.50 Special dividend per share $0.10 $0.10 As of ($ in thousands, except per share information) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Investments, at fair value $3,193,561 $3,123,450 Total debt outstanding, at principal $1,502,263 $1,725,252 Net assets $1,721,151 $1,481,472 Net asset value per share $20.67 $20.57 Debt to equity 0.87x 1.16x Net debt to equity 0.83x 1.11x

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Total investment income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $100.8 million, compared to $94.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the deployment of capital and rising SOFR rates on floating-rate debt investments.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $45.3 million, compared to $43.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by interest and other financing expenses.

Net investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $55.5 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $50.6 million, or $0.70 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net change in unrealized appreciation on investments was $1.9 million.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's investment portfolio had a fair value of approximately $3.2 billion, comprised of 172 portfolio companies across 30 industries, with an average investment size of $18.6 million, or 0.6% of our total portfolio on a fair value basis. The composition of Company's investments was the following:

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Cost Fair Value % of Total

Investments

at Fair Value Cost Fair Value % of Total

Investments at

Fair Value First Lien Debt $ 3,027,413 $ 3,004,544 94.1% $ 2,960,107 $ 2,933,870 93.9% Second Lien Debt 146,014 132,415 4.1 145,809 134,712 4.3 Other Investments 53,349 56,602 1.8 52,685 54,868 1.8 Total $ 3,226,776 $ 3,193,561 100.0% $ 3,158,601 $ 3,123,450 100.0%

Investment activity for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, was as follows:

Investment Activity: December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 New investment commitments, at par $242,891 $195,426 Investment fundings $253,867 $155,072 Number of new Investment commitments in portfolio companies 12 7 Number of portfolio companies exited or fully repaid 5 1

Total weighted average yield of investments in debt securities at amortized cost and fair value was 12.0% and 12.1%, respectively, which was unchanged from September 30, 2023. Floating rate debt investments as a percentage of total portfolio on a fair value basis remained unchanged from September 30, 2023 at 99.9% as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, three investments were on non-accrual status, representing approximately 0.6% of total investments at amortized cost.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total principal debt outstanding of $1,502.3 million, including $282.0 million outstanding in the Company's BNP funding facility, $520.3 million outstanding in the Company's Truist credit facility, $275.0 million outstanding in the Company's senior unsecured notes due September 2025, and $425.0 million outstanding in the Company's senior unsecured notes due February 2027. The combined weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 6.51% for the year ended December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $917.5 million of availability under its credit facilities and $69.7 million in cash. Debt to equity was 0.87x and 1.16x as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On January 23, 2024, MSDL priced its initial public offering, raising net proceeds of approximately $97 million;

The Company's Board approved a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to $100.0 million of the Company's common stock at prices below NAV, adjusted for dividends;

The Company's Board declared a regular first quarter dividend of $0.50 per share and two $0.10 per share special dividends, timed to follow the two IPO lock-up release dates that occur in 2024; and

The Company entered into a new advisory agreement with the Adviser that includes a waiver to reduce management and incentive fees through January 24, 2025, the first anniversary of the Company's IPO, as well as institute an incentive fee lookback commencing with the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. MSDL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. MSDL is externally managed by MS Capital Partners Adviser Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley. MSDL is not a subsidiary of or consolidated with Morgan Stanley. For more information about Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, please visit www.msdl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein or on the webcast/conference call may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or MSDL's future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in MSDL's filings with the SEC. MSDL undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $3,226,776 and $2,939,646 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 3,193,561 $ 2,873,588 Cash 69,705 81,215 Deferred financing costs 14,317 7,624 Interest and dividend receivable from non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 28,884 20,911 Subscription receivable 41 2,556 Receivable for investments sold/repaid 173 188 Prepaid expenses and other assets 53 40 Total assets 3,306,734 2,986,122 Liabilities Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $5,564 and $7,899 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 1,496,032 1,523,475 Payable for investment purchased 8 - Payable to affiliates 2,870 2,086 Dividends payable 49,968 33,058 Management fees payable 2,012 1,783 Income based incentive fees payable 11,766 8,118 Interest payable 18,823 17,019 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,104 3,278 Total liabilities $ 1,585,583 $ 1,588,817 Commitments and Contingencies Net assets Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; (1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding) - - Common stock, par value $0.001 (100,000,000 shares authorized and 83,278,831 and 70,536,678 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 83 71 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 1,712,609 1,452,013 Total distributable earnings (loss) 8,459 (54,779 ) Total net assets $ 1,721,151 $ 1,397,305 Total liabilities and net assets $ 3,306,734 $ 2,986,122 Net asset value per share $ 20.67 $ 19.81

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share amounts) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Investment Income: From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 355,530 $ 223,119 $ 108,277 Payment-in-kind 4,276 1,626 1,021 Dividend income 2,124 1,488 409 Other income 5,808 4,360 10,109 Total investment income 367,738 230,593 119,816 Expenses: Interest and other financing expenses 112,883 67,182 21,015 Management fees 30,550 26,715 13,860 Income based incentive fees 42,012 26,635 15,852 Capital gains incentive fees - (2,441 ) 1,809 Professional fees 4,470 3,206 2,440 Offering costs - - 42 Directors' fees 345 362 336 Administrative service fees 178 72 212 General and other expenses 633 510 1,538 Total expenses 191,071 122,241 57,104 Expense support - 44 98 Management fees waiver (22,913 ) (20,036 ) (10,395 ) Net expenses 168,158 102,249 46,807 Net investment income (loss) before taxes 199,580 128,344 73,009 Excise tax expense 1,519 334 80 Net investment income/(loss) after taxes 198,061 128,010 72,929 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investment transactions: Net Realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: 118 537 1,895 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 32,835 (80,005 ) 8,431 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) 32,953 (79,468 ) 10,326 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 231,014 $ 48,542 $ 83,255 Per share information-basic and diluted Net investment income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 2.67 $ 2.08 $ 2.34 Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 3.11 $ 0.79 $ 2.67 Weighted average shares outstanding 74,239,743 61,676,363 31,159,302

