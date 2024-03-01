Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - Visit Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Booth #2825 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP Exploration will be presenting at the PDAC 2024 Uranium Technical Session at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 5th in Room 801A. Dr. Hunter will update investors on planned drilling at Forum's Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, the next premier uranium mining district.

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

