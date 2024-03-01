Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) from First North Growth Market (104/24)

Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) (104/24) Trading in Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is March 4, 2024. Short name: CMH BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021486198 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 321355 --------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB