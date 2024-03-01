Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
WKN: A2DJ60 | ISIN: SE0009495559
01.03.24
08:32 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
01.03.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) from First North Growth Market (104/24)

Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Chordate Medical
Holding AB (publ) (104/24) 

Trading in Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) paid subscription units is to
cease. The last trading day is March 4, 2024. 



Short name:  CMH BTU   
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021486198
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 321355   
---------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
