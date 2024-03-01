Biolage Professional Introduces the New Scalp Sync Collection

Healthy hair starts at the root. The new Scalp Sync collection from Biolage provides gentle formulas that help balance the scalp's moisture and sebum to optimal levels using science-forward formulas that offer the perfect balance of calming, clarifying, and conditioning to the scalp. The six-product range features glycolic acid as an active exfoliant and fermented tea, which provides a powerful combination of antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties to reduce irritation and itchiness.

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Biolage Professional, a worldwide leader in salon haircare, introduces Scalp Sync, its new collection of hair care products focused on scalp health. Infused with a powerful yet gentle combination of glycolic acid and fermented tea, this collection offers prescriptive solutions for hair concerns such as sensitivity, dryness, dandruff and oily scalp.

"We are thrilled to introduce Scalp Sync to our consumers," says Martha Glenn, Senior Vice President of Biolage Professional. "We know that the condition of your scalp affects your overall hair health and that there are various types of scalp health concerns. With this in mind, Biolage created Scalp Sync to not only address those top concerns but allow consumers to create their own healthy scalp routines based on their unique needs."

Knowing that scalp health is not a one-size-fits-all concern, Scalp Sync is made up of six products that allow consumers to customize their regimen. Each product in the collection contains antioxidants, which come from fermented black tea along with anti-inflammatory properties of green tea. The powerful combination helps to reduce irritation and itchiness. Glycolic acid boosts moisture from within and works to increase cell turnover and to remove dead cells and product buildup.

"The Scalp Sync collection is taking scalp care to the next level," says Sunnie Brook, Biolage Professional Global Ambassador and Celebrity Hairdresser. "This collection recognizes that our scalp health is deeply connected to our lifestyle choices - from what we eat to how we live. As our daily habits evolve, so do our scalp care needs. Scalp Sync is exceptional for its adaptability, empowering hairdressers to develop personalized scalp care routines that respond to their clients changing needs. This isn't just about tackling dandruff; it's about equipping hairdressers with the knowledge and tools to create bespoke scalp care solutions for every client. By addressing the unique and dynamic needs of each individual's scalp, the Scalp Sync collection represents an advanced, tailored approach to hair care, perfectly aligning with the diverse requirements of stylists and their clients."

The Biolage Scalp Sync collection includes:

Purifying Scalp Concentrate (200 mL):

A must-have of the collection , the Purifying Scalp Concentrate is a pre-shampoo, rinse-off scalp treatment that exfoliates and clarifies the scalp from buildup, excess oil, impurities and dead skin. It can be used on all scalp types.

, the Purifying Scalp Concentrate is a pre-shampoo, rinse-off scalp treatment that exfoliates and clarifies the scalp from buildup, excess oil, impurities and dead skin. It can be used on all scalp types. 100% of users from a consumer study agree that the scalp looks healthy after using the product.*

Anti-Dandruff Shampoo (400 mL):

A gentle formula designed for dandruff-prone scalps, this shampoo is infused with zinc pyrithione, which helps eliminate scalps itching, flaking and redness, leaving the scalp feeling refreshed and balanced.

Calming Shampoo (400 mL):

Formulated for dry and/or sensitive scalps, the Calming Shampoo cleanses, calms and balances the scalp with weightless hydration. This helps to prevent dryness and tightness from lack of moisture.

100% of users agree that the Calming Shampoo gently cleanses the scalp.*

Clarifying Shampoo (400mL):

This formula is made for oily scalps. The shampoo deeply cleanses and washes away up to 100% of buildup and impurities after one use without stripping or drying the hair. The Clarifying Shampoo adds volume and lift while leaving hair with a natural softness and shine.

96% of users agree that the scalp feels clean and purified after using the Clarifying Shampoo and the Oily Scalp Regimen (Purifying Scalp Concentrate, Clarifying Shampoo, Universal Conditioner, Oil Balancing Serum).*

Universal Conditioner (280mL):

This gentle, lightweight conditioner was formulated with all scalp types in mind, leaving hair healthy and hydrated. For those with dry scalps, the Universal Conditioner can be used as a treatment by applying directly to the scalp and length of the hair for a balanced scalp.

Oil Balancing Serum (50mL):

This lightweight leave-in serum, infused with fermented tea, is used on wash days to absorb and reduce excess oil for a fresh-feeling and fresh-looking scalp. The lightweight formula should be used after washing and applied directly to the scalp.

Staying true to the brand's commitment to hair and scalp health and developing products with sustainability at the core, the new Scalp Sync collection is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-, mineral oil- and colorant-free. Scalp Sync is available today, starting at $24 at Ulta, Amazon and JCPenney. Learn more about the unique collection at Biolage.com.

*Based on consumer testing of 71 participants

###

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL:

In 1990, Biolage Professional was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients, and known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage Professional is recognized worldwide as a leader in salon haircare, offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals - and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage Professional is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, and we invite you to join us.

EDITORIAL/MEDIA INQUIRIES: For all media inquiries, including sample requests, please contact Sara Castillo: biolage@agencyguacamole.com // 310-878-2560

HI-RES IMAGES: https://agencyguacamole.box.com/biolage_scalp_sync

Contact Information

Sara Castillo

Senior Manager, PR & Influencer Partnerships

sara@agencyguacamole.com

(310) 878-2560

SOURCE: Biolage Professional

View the original press release on newswire.com.