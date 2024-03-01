Missoula, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - Bloom Montana is excited to celebrate the soft opening of its latest Montana Dispensary located in Missoula. This momentous event, set for March 1st, 2024, signifies a major expansion for the Montana-based cannabis company, enabling it to broaden its services within the Missoula community. The grand opening will take place on March 15th, 2024.

The new Bloom Montana Dispensary, situated at 1001 N Russell St A, Missoula, MT 59802, is perfectly placed to cater to both medicinal users and recreational cannabis enthusiasts. With a wide array of cannabis selections and unique daily promotions, this Montana Dispensary will operate every day from 9 AM to 7:55 PM, making premium cannabis products accessible to everyone, aligning with their varying schedules.

Missoula is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty and cultural richness, nestled among five impressive mountain ranges, including the Bitterroot Mountains and the Sapphire Range. The city is also home to the tranquil Clark Fork River, offering numerous recreational activities such as fishing, kayaking, and tranquil walks along its banks, making it an ideal location for the newest Montana Dispensary.

Adam Kunin from Bloom Montana shares his excitement, "This latest addition to our Montana Dispensary network is strategically located in the delightful city of Missoula, ensuring easy access with plenty of parking right at our doorstep. We're eager to introduce Bloom's welcoming atmosphere to our esteemed customers in Missoula, aiming to be their go-to Montana Dispensary by providing exceptional quality cannabis and becoming a trusted partner for all their cannabis needs."

About Bloom Montana: Dedicated to excellence, Bloom Montana aims to be the leading cannabis provider in Montana. With a focus on local ownership, cultivation, and rigorous testing procedures, Bloom sets high standards for quality and reliability. Their mission is to supply top-notch cannabis products to Montana's residents, emphasizing excellence in every facet of their business.

