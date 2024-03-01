Ribes Tech, a spinoff of the Italian Institute of Technology, has established a roll-to-roll process to produce organic photovoltaic modules that it says can be expanded to enable volume production of PV modules for indoor sensors, trackers, and electronic devices. Italian startup Ribes Tech has developed a roll-to-roll (R2R) manufacturing process for organic photovoltaic (OPV) modules. The process includes a slot die coater and screen printing stations. "We have a pilot line that has proven itself. Every layer of the PV cell is deposited through standard R2R printing techniques," Francesca Scuratti, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...