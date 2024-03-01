PV Expo Tokyo 2024, Japan's main solar industry event, has concluded with record numbers, innovative products, and new trends. Storage auctions and new rules for power purchase agreements (PPAs) are driving the market to new spaces, as project developers scramble for land to build on, while lightweight plastic modules continue to gain prominence. Making the best of limited spaces was the overarching theme at this year's Smart Energy Week, held this week at Tokyo Big Sight. The event attracted around 70,000 visitors and exhibitors across six individual exhibition spaces in five halls. The organizers ...

