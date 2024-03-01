Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QSEP | ISIN: SE0015504519 | Ticker-Symbol: 7FW
Frankfurt
01.03.24
10:16 Uhr
0,480 Euro
+0,006
+1,27 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELLUSGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELLUSGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.03.2024 | 15:10
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Tellusgruppen AB, META TO 1 (102/24)

At the request of Metacon AB, Metacon AB equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from March 4, 2024. 



Security name: METACON TO 1
----------------------------
Short name:   META TO 1  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021513389
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  325713   
----------------------------



Terms: One (1) Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one (1) new
     share in the Company at a Strike Price corresponding to 70 percent of 
     the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the  
     period from and including 20 February 2025 up to and including 5 March 
     2025, but not less than SEK 0.01 and not more than SEK 0.44. The    
     volume-weighted average price and the calculated Strike Price shall be 
     rounded off to the nearest SEK 0.01, for which purposes SEK 0.005 shall
     be rounded downwards. The amount that exceeds the quota value of the  
     Company's shares shall be transferred to the unrestricted premium   
     reserve                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr March 7, 2025 - March 21, 2025                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 19, 2025                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic
Securities. For further information, please call Arctic Securities on
+46844686100. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.