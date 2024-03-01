Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Tellusgruppen AB, META TO 1 (102/24)

At the request of Metacon AB, Metacon AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from March 4, 2024. Security name: METACON TO 1 ---------------------------- Short name: META TO 1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021513389 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 325713 ---------------------------- Terms: One (1) Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a Strike Price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from and including 20 February 2025 up to and including 5 March 2025, but not less than SEK 0.01 and not more than SEK 0.44. The volume-weighted average price and the calculated Strike Price shall be rounded off to the nearest SEK 0.01, for which purposes SEK 0.005 shall be rounded downwards. The amount that exceeds the quota value of the Company's shares shall be transferred to the unrestricted premium reserve -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 7, 2025 - March 21, 2025 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 19, 2025 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities. For further information, please call Arctic Securities on +46844686100. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280