Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QSEP | ISIN: SE0015504519 | Ticker-Symbol: 7FW
Frankfurt
01.03.24
10:16 Uhr
0,480 Euro
+0,006
+1,27 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELLUSGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELLUSGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.03.2024 | 15:22
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Tellusgruppen AB, TELLUS TO2 (103/24)

At the request of Tellusgruppen AB, Tellusgruppen AB equity rights will be
traded on First North as from March 4, 2024. 



Security name: TELLUSGRUPPEN TO2
---------------------------------
Short name:   TELLUS TO2    
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021513272   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  325722      
---------------------------------





Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Each warrant of series TO2 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new 
     share in the Company. The subscription price amounts to 80 percent of 
     the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the Company's share during
     the period from and including 24 April 2024 to and including 8 May   
     2024, however a minimum of SEK 6 and a maximum of SEK 7,50.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2024-05-13 - 2024-05-27                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2024-05-22                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.