Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Tellusgruppen AB, TELLUS TO2 (103/24)

At the request of Tellusgruppen AB, Tellusgruppen AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from March 4, 2024. Security name: TELLUSGRUPPEN TO2 --------------------------------- Short name: TELLUS TO2 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021513272 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 325722 --------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each warrant of series TO2 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price amounts to 80 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the Company's share during the period from and including 24 April 2024 to and including 8 May 2024, however a minimum of SEK 6 and a maximum of SEK 7,50. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2024-05-13 - 2024-05-27 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2024-05-22 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280