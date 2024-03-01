Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2024
Yum! Brands: KFC Foundation's Dexter Thompson Shares the Importance of Cultural Roots for Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Yum! Brands

KFC

As we wrap up celebrations for Black History Month, we want you to meet Dexter Thompson, Hardship Program Director for the KFC Foundation. For him, it's important to stay connected to his culture and share his roots with his daughter.

"I was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia before moving to Louisville, Kentucky when I was 14 years old. It's important for me to stay connected to my roots when I go back to Georgia to visit my grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. My wife and daughter always join me on these trips so that I can show my daughter that her roots are not just planted in one place."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
