Simpson Associates Attains Microsoft Advanced Specialisation, Joins Elite UK Partners in Azure App Migration Expertise

YORK, United Kingdom, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpson Associates, a leading data transformation partner specialising in data analytics, AI and Managed Services is proud to announce its latest achievement: attaining the Microsoft Advanced Specialisation in 'Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure'. This prestigious accreditation places Simpsons among an elite group of UK-based Microsoft partners recognised for their exceptional expertise in Azure app migration solutions.



Building upon their existing active Solutions Partner designations for Data & AI (Azure) and Digital & App Innovation (Azure), achieving this Microsoft Advanced Specialisation represents a significant milestone for Simpson Associates. This accomplishment reflects the company's commitment to expanding their capabilities and delivering best-in-class services for cloud migration projects.

The attainment of this advanced specialisation is a testament to the dedication and proficiency of Simpson Associates' talented team. Their expertise and hard work have enabled the company to meet the rigorous standards set by Microsoft, solidifying its position as a leader in the field of cloud solutions.

"This achievement underscores our unwavering dedication to excellence and showcases our ability to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to our clients' needs," states Giles Horwood, Managing Director, Simpson Associates. "This prestigious recognition places us among an elite group of UK partners, and it's testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

"This specialisation is just another step on our journey to continuous innovation. We're actively pursuing additional Microsoft designations, further demonstrating our commitment to staying at the forefront of the data landscape."

With this accreditation, Simpsons demonstrates its capability to provide seamless and efficient migration of enterprise applications to Microsoft Azure while upholding the highest industry standards. Clients can trust in their expertise to navigate the complexities of cloud migration and deliver robust solutions that drive business success.

As a Microsoft partner, they remain committed to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and providing value-added services to their clients. The attainment of this Microsoft Advanced Specialisation further strengthens its position as a trusted strategic partner in the realm of cloud computing. Looking forward Simpson Associates are expecting to gain additional Advanced Specialisations as part of their commitment for technical innovation.

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a Microsoft focused Data Transformation and AI business. They provide the full range of services to support organisations on their data transformation journey, from an advisory role looking at data strategy, through to infrastructure and security; data platform; data analytics & visualisation; AI & Data Science; and right through to providing managed services and capabilities as a service. With today's organisations handling increasing amounts of data, often from disparate sources, they help their clients gain valuable insights to help make better informed decisions.

lorna.appleton@simpson-associates.co.uk