SolarDuck, Green Arrow Capital, and New Developments have agreed to develop an offshore hybrid project featuring 120 MWp of PV and 420 MW of wind in Calabria, Italy. Dutch-Norwegian offshore PV specialist SolarDuck, Italian investment fund Arrow Capital, and Italian developer New Developments have signed an agreement to develop a 540 MW floating wind-solar project off the coast of Italy. The hybrid offshore plant will be located in the Gulf of Taranto, off the coast of Corigliano-Rossano, in Calabria. It will feature 28 floating wind turbines with a cumulative capacity of 420 MWp and 120 MWp of ...

