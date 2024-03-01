CL Hotels Acquires Circa 39 Hotel in the Heart of Miami Beach

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / CL Hotels, a sponsor of hospitality investments in the U.S., proudly announces the successful acquisition of CIRCA 39 HOTEL, located in the coveted Mid-Beach area of Miami Beach. The 97-room boutique property is neighbor to some of the most exclusive hotels in the city: Faena, Soho House, Aman Miami, and The Confidante. CL Hotels plans for the property include a multimillion-dollar renovation and rebranding effort, culminating in a franchise agreement with IHG to join the prestigious Vignette Collection.

"The acquisition of Circa 39 Hotel demonstrates our commitment to deliver excellent results to investors by curating properties in highly desirable locations and that have great growth potential," explains Joao Woiler, Managing Partner at CL Hotels. "We plan to transform Circa 39 into the premier 4-star hotel in the region, leveraging our experience with design, branding, and management," says Bruno Piacentini, Managing Partner at CL Hotels.

The Art Deco historic property is steps away from Miami Beach's pristine white sands. The 5-minute proximity to the beach allows the hotel to offer guests a complete beach service with chairs, umbrellas and towels. Also, it features an intimate pool and sun deck that will be completely re-imagined into a chic and trendy pool-lounge area where guests can relax, have fun, enjoy light bites and sip refreshing drinks.

"We chose IHG for this hotel because we believe the Vignette Collection is the perfect 'family' for a property that will have a unique personality and that will offer the guest a personalized experience," details Woiler. "We are sure the partnership with IHG will present the hotel to a broader public, reaching guests in Europe and Latin America," commented Piacentini. Aimbridge Hospitality, one of the world's largest operators and a long-term partner, will manage the hotel.

Just 12 miles from Miami Airport, Circa 39 is near popular attractions, including Miami Beach Convention Center, Wynwood, Miami Design District, Lincoln Road, and Ocean Drive. The hotel guests can also enjoy walking or jogging on the beach's boardwalk, easily connecting Circa to South and North Beaches.

Originally built in 1939 by acclaimed architect Albert Anis, Circa 39 was part of the Art Deco building surge in Miami. The hotel provides the ideal retreat for families, friends, convention travelers, destination weddings and petit-corporate events.

Miami has historically ranked among the best-performing hotel markets in the country, having more than 10 million visitors per year. Beyond beaches and nightlife, the city hosts various events, including Art Basel, Formula 1 Grand Prix, Miami Open, Boat Show, and more.

Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

About CL Hotels

CL Hotels is a sponsor of hospitality investments and is focused on selecting top properties that can benefit from the strategy, renovations and efficient management. The company has acquired, renovated, managed, and disposed a portfolio of hotels in the U.S. with over 2,800 rooms and asset value of over US$ 430 million. Visit the company website at www.clhotels.us

