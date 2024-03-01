Placed Third in Secondaries Firm of the Year in the Americas Category and voted Firm of the Year in Canada

Whitehorse Liquidity Partners (together with its advisory affiliates, "Whitehorse"), a specialized investment manager focused on providing structured liquidity solutions to the alternative asset class, is pleased to announce recognition from Private Equity International (PEI) in the 2023 PEI Awards. Whitehorse placed third in the Secondaries Firm of the Year in the Americas category alongside Blackstone Strategic Partners and HarbourVest Partners and was voted Firm of the Year in Canada.

"We are honoured to have been recognized again in two categories by the PEI Awards," said Yann Robard, Managing Partner of Whitehorse. "For the fourth time among the top three Secondaries Firm of the Year in the Americas category (2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023) and the sixth time among the top three in the Firm of the Year in Canada category (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023). You often hear us say that big is beautiful, growth is good and scale matters. Our scale has enabled us, not disrupted us. We believe we have become bigger, better, faster and stronger because of our focus on measured growth. Last year we grew our talent pool, embarked on our journey of going global opening a London office, and advanced our technology platform. All while seeking to come through for our investors. We thank the voters for their support and are humbled to be recognized among many other accomplished organizations in the industry."

About Whitehorse Liquidity Partners

Whitehorse Liquidity Partners, formed in 2015, is a private equity firm focused on providing structured liquidity solutions to the alternative asset class. Whitehorse has identified what it believes to be a significant and untapped market opportunity in the utilization of structured products to generate liquidity on private equity portfolios. Since inception, Whitehorse has raised US$15.7 billion in commitments and has deployed US$20.7 billion across over 230 transactions. For more information, please visit www.whitehorseliquidity.com.

Legal Disclaimer: The PEI Awards shortlist was determined by PEI based on their own methodologies and criteria and winners were decided by vote of PEI readers. There is no cost associated with any submissions, votes or nominations. No person should interpret any awards as an endorsement of Whitehorse's past performance or as an indicator of future performance.

