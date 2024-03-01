The DRIPBaR, recognized as the fastest-growing IV therapy franchise in the United States, has joined forces with REVIV, the global leader in IV therapy, marking a significant milestone for the industry. The partnership creates an unrivaled offering by bringing together the specialties of two industry heavyweights boasting over 200 locations across 6 continents, with plans to add thousands more locations in the coming years. The recent surge in demand for IV therapy presents enormous opportunities globally for the companies to redefine industry standards and spearhead the next era of IV therapy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301173923/en/

Ben Crosbie, CEO of The DRIPBaR and Sarah Lomas, Founder and CEO of REVIV Global, announce their exciting partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)

With an extensive pipeline boasting over 450 franchisees in the United States, The DRIPBaR's decision to integrate REVIV's proprietary technology-backed proposition, REVIV X, validates their commitment to provide personalized and precision nutrition solutions for their customers. This partnership empowers The DRIPBaR to leverage REVIV's 10 years of intellectual property and life science expertise, utilizing objective data from blood tests and DNA analysis to tailor IV therapies to individual needs. Through REVIV X, The DRIPBaR is poised to revolutionize the wellness landscape in the United States, offering patient-focused solutions that optimize health outcomes that will solidify its position as a leader in innovation.

Ben Crosbie, CEO of The DRIPBaR, expressed excitement in the collaboration, affirming, "By selecting REVIV as our strategic partner, we are unlocking personalized and precision capabilities for a more advanced product offering and customer experience. I'm very confident that leveraging REVIV's cutting-edge technology and expertise will accelerate the growth of our franchisees and position them ahead of industry norms. The REVIV X proposition, coupled with its accredited IV Academy training course, sets a global benchmark for excellence in our field, empowering us to maintain industry leadership."

Sarah Lomas, Founder and CEO of REVIV Global, highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership, stating, "The DRIPBaR's alignment with REVIV underscores our joint dedication to innovation and safety in the IV therapy market. As industry leaders, we are reshaping the future of wellness by offering personalized and precision nutrition solutions that cater to evolving customer needs. We will continue to develop our SaaS products to power the industry globally. After many years and significant investment in research and product development, it's exciting to see such early validation and adoption for REVIV X."

This strategic alliance between REVIV and The DRIPBaR marks a pivotal moment in the IV therapy industry and multi-modality sectors, advancing the delivery of safe, effective, and tailored wellness solutions to customers across the United States and beyond. As the IV therapy market continues its rapid expansion, with safety and compliance at the forefront, REVIV X emerges as the solution of choice for IV therapy operators, creating the opportunity for existing multi-modality businesses to access REVIV's innovative solutions and maintain their position at the forefront of wellness innovation and industry standards.

About REVIV Global

REVIV Global are the globally leading experts in IV therapy, personalized and precision nutrition. With over 10 years' experience in the industry, they have helped to deliver over 2 million IVs safely, across 40+ countries, to support people on their wellness journey including preventative and proactive health care. REVIV has developed the first and only advanced precision health system that leverages bio and genomic data to deliver personalized and precision-based IV therapy. REVIV launched technology products in late 2023, enabling exponential scale of its brand whilst promoting regulatory, safety and efficacy of IV therapy globally.

About The DRIPBaR

The DRIPBaR, a pioneering brand in the realm of wellness, is poised to redefine the landscape of health and vitality through advances in IV therapy. With cutting-edge science and a strong commitment to safety, The DRIPBaR offers a transformative approach to cellular health and personalized care. Focusing on ever-evolving treatments and medical advancements, The DRIPBaR embraces a new era of wellness where rejuvenation, vitality, and optimized health converge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301173923/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

REVIV Global: Emma Robertson, erobertson@revivme.com

The DRIPBaR: Marketing@thedripbar.com