Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods Announces Katie Clark As Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

AUSTIN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced Katie Clark has been appointed to the role of senior vice president and chief communications officer.

In this role, Clark will oversee the company's global communications, including external media relations, internal communications, global impact communications and corporate reputation. Clark will report directly to Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods.

"I am delighted Katie is joining us at Hormel Foods. She is an impressive leader with well-rounded communications experience across several industries, and her perspective will be an asset to our company," Snee said. "I look forward to working closely with her to continue our company's journey to make a difference for our customers, team members, consumers, shareholders and the communities where we live and work."

Clark brings more than two decades of communications experience from various industries, including CPG, retail and healthcare. Recently, she was named a 2024 "Top Woman in Communications" by Ragan Communications and PR Daily.

About Katie Clark

Prior to joining Hormel Foods, Clark served as vice president of communications for Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress retailer with more than 2,300 stores across the United States. She joined the company in 2020, leading internal communications, public relations, media relations, crisis and issues management, executive communications and social impact.

Before joining Mattress Firm, Clark spent seven years at PepsiCo in various leadership roles spanning both internal and external communications. Her last role at PepsiCo was director of communications for PepsiCo Beverages North America, a $21 billion beverage business. In that role, she led external communications, including corporate reputation, issues management, proactive and reactive earned media and thought leadership. She also served as director of global internal communications, director of public relations for the Tropicana brand and senior manager of internal and executive communications for the Quaker Oats brand. Before joining PepsiCo, Clark spent a decade at Blue Cross and Blue Shield in communications and marketing roles.

Clark earned her master's in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Virginia Tech.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Hormel Foods Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Hormel Foods Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hormel-foods-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Hormel Foods Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com