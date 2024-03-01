The two grid-scale battery energy storage systems will be connected in autumn 2025, aiding Latvia's synchronization with the continental European power grid. Germany-based Rolls-Royce has been awarded a contract to supply two large-scale battery energy storage systems to Augstsprieguma tikls (AST), Latvia's transmission system operator, with a cumulative output of 80 MW and a storage capacity of 160 MWh. The company's mtu EnergyPack QG large-scale battery storage systems, which are based on the nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery chemistry, will be used at two locations from autumn 2025 onwards. ...

