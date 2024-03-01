Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
01.03.2024 | 17:46
Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM 
01-March-2024 / 16:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
01 March 2024 
 
Gledhow Investments plc 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 
 
AQSE: GDH 
 
 
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
 
Gledhow Investments plc announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly 
passed by shareholders. 
 
 
The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Guy Miller            020 7220 9795  (Gledhow Investments plc) 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0008842717 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      GDH 
Sequence No.:  307232 
EQS News ID:  1849865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849865&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2024 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
