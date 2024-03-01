DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM 01-March-2024 / 16:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01 March 2024 Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") AQSE: GDH RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Gledhow Investments plc announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Guy Miller 020 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GDH Sequence No.: 307232 EQS News ID: 1849865 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 01, 2024 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)