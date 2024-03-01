Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) today announced that Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solutions will be attending PDAC in Toronto from March 3 to March 6, 2024 and meeting with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) and mining clients at this event.

Date: March 3-6, 2024

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Link: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

The PDAC offers unparalleled opportunities to engage with the global mining and exploration community and stay abreast of the latest trends and technologies driving the sector, thanks to its comprehensive programming. Forward Water is excited in the increased growth of our patented industrial forward osmosis (iFO) technology in global markets, signaling increased acceptance of thermal evaporation technology replacement with iFO. The ability to extract and deliver up to 95% clean water for process reuse and the concentrating of critical minerals such as lithium >20X have been the main drivers in our market growth, while the ability of iFO to be operated with alternative energy sources such as geothermal and solar thermal has aided in our growth as well. Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice President of Engineering Solutions commented, "Participating in PDAC is a great opportunity for us in learning and discussing the needs and challenges of the DLE and mining markets and how we can deliver solutions to them".

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Industrial Forward Osmosis (iFO) technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology enables the extraction of clean water from challenging process and waste streams that conventional technologies can not be operated on. Due to its high-water extraction ability, iFO is used in DLE processes for the hyper-concentrating of lithium prior to conversion. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

About PDAC

The PDAC is the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention for people, governments, companies, and organizations within the mineral exploration industry. The convention takes place annually in Toronto and was first founded in 1932, it is currently the largest mining and exploration event in Canada. The show attracts exhibitors from all over the world with an international reputation for its networking, deal-making and discussion of current issues, trends and technologies shaping the industry today. For more information, please visit www.pdac.ca/convention.

