(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
GECINA (Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
February 2024
|
76,670,861
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,670,861
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,888,235
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
January 2024
|
76,670,861
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,670,861
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,865,127
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301640177/en/
Contacts:
GECINA