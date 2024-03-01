Regulatory News:

Convinced that diversity and gender equality contribute to the performance of its results, MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY) has been committed for several years to a responsible approach to human resources policy, particularly to ensure that there is no form of discrimination in the company.

With the actions carried out, MERCIALYS achieves excellent performance in terms of gender equality for the year 2023 with a score of 93/100 on the reference index of the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Insertion. This result is significantly higher than the national average for companies with more than 50 employees, which stands at 88/100.

Regarding the various criteria making up the index, MERCIALYS obtains the following scores:

Indicator relating to the gap in individual salary increase rates: 35/35

- Indicator relating to the of female employees who received a salary increase in the year following their return from maternity leave: 15/15

- Indicator relating to the number of employees of the underrepresented gender among the 10 employees receiving the highest remuneration: 10/10

- Indicator relating to the remuneration gap: 33/40

MERCIALYS will continue its initiatives in gender equality in the future to promote a sustainable work environment where everyone can thrive and succeed.

"Diversity, in all its forms, is an essential driving force for innovation and the growth of a company. Resulting from the joint efforts of all our employees who embody our values of equality and inclusion on a daily basis, this score of 93/100 echoes the excellent 2nd place obtained last December in the ranking of the feminization of executive bodies of the SBF 120 for the 2nd consecutive year."

Elizabeth BLAISE, Deputy CEO of Mercialys.

This press release is available on the website www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.0 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,054 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 172.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301028381/en/

Contacts:

Press

Juliette Rogé

phone: 06.83.09.04.57

Email: jroge@mercialys.com