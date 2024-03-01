Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
01.03.24
08:02 Uhr
1,710 Euro
+0,010
+0,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7401,98019:56
Dow Jones News
01.03.2024 | 19:01
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 
01-March-2024 / 17:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 
DATE: March 01, 2024 
 
 
 
The Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 1st, 2024 that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of T. 
Garanti Bankasi A.S. be held on March 27th, 2024 Wednesday, at 10:00 am at Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi 
No:2, 34340 Besiktas, Istanbul, with the following agenda, and the Head Office be authorized to conduct any and all 
acts in relation with the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to determine the persons who will be authorized 
in this regard. 
 
   AGENDA 
 
 1. Opening, formation and authorization of the Board of Presidency for signing the minutes of the Ordinary 
  General Meeting of Shareholders, 
 2. Reading and discussion of the Board of Directors' Annual Activity Report, 
 3. Reading of the Independent Auditor's Reports, 
 4. Reading, discussion and ratification of the Financial Statements, 
 5. Amendment to Article 7 of the Bank's Articles of Association, 
 6. Release of the Board Members, 
 7. Determination of profit usage and the amount of profit to be distributed according to the Board of 
  Directors' proposal, 
 8. Informing the shareholders regarding the transfer from Extraordinary Reserves Account to a special 
  reserve account of the surplus amount resulting from the revaluation application within the scope of the Temporary 
  Article No. 32 and paragraph (ç) of the Repeated Article No. 298 of the Tax Procedure Law No. 213, 
 
 9. Determination of the number of the board members, election of the board members including the independent 
  member whose terms of office have expired and informing the shareholders regarding the external duties conducted by 
  the board members and the grounds thereof in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 4.4.7 
  promulgated by the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye, 
10. Election of the Independent Auditor in accordance with Article 399 of Turkish Commercial Code, 
11. Informing the shareholders regarding remuneration principles of the Board Members and directors having 
  the administrative responsibility in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 4.6.2 promulgated by 
  the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye, 
12. Determination of the remuneration of the Board Members, 
13. Informing the shareholders with regard to charitable donations realized in 2023, and determination of an 
  upper limit for the charitable donations to be made in 2024 in accordance with the banking legislation and Capital 
  Markets Board regulations, 
14. Authorization of the Board Members to conduct business with the Bank in accordance with Articles 395 and 
  396 of the Turkish Commercial Code, without prejudice to the provisions of the Banking Law, 
15. Informing the shareholders regarding significant transactions executed in 2023 which may cause conflict 
  of interest in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 1.3.6 promulgated by Capital Markets Board of 
  Türkiye. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  307234 
EQS News ID:  1849919 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849919&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2024 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.