Spakinect Announces CEO Transition: A New Era of Leadership and Innovation

Today marks a significant milestone in the history of Spakinect as we announce a transformative change in our leadership. After 12 years of visionary guidance and extraordinary growth under Alain Gazaui's stewardship, we are excited to share that Paulina Riedler will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Spakinect. Alain will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board, providing strategic oversight and wisdom gleaned from over a decade of leadership.









Under Alain's leadership, Spakinect has pioneered the aesthetic telehealth industry, transforming it from a nascent idea into a national leader. His relentless dedication and innovative spirit have been the driving force behind our success, creating a robust market and a legacy of excellence. As he transitions to Chairman of the Board, Alain's focus will remain on steering Spakinect towards continued growth and innovation, embodying the belief that "Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower."

Paulina Riedler, stepping into the role of CEO, brings a fresh perspective and an unwavering commitment to excellence that has characterized her tenure with Spakinect. Her strategic vision has been instrumental in driving significant advancements in our operations, enhancing our market position, and fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability. Paulina's leadership has not only propelled Spakinect to new heights of financial success but has also cemented our reputation as an industry leader committed to quality, innovation, and service excellence.

In her statement, Paulina expressed her deep gratitude towards Alain for his foundational work and shared her excitement for the future: "I am honored and humbled to lead Spakinect into this new era. Together, with our talented team, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, embracing change and innovation while staying true to our core values of human connection and exceptional service."

Paulina's leadership is particularly noteworthy as she champions a company culture that celebrates diversity, with 75% of our team members being talented and dedicated women. Her commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering environment aligns with our mission to innovate and lead with integrity.

As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Alain for his visionary leadership and congratulate Paulina on her new role. We are confident that under Paulina's leadership, Spakinect will continue to thrive, innovate, and lead the way in aesthetic telehealth services.

To our valued community, team members, and partners, we look forward to continuing this journey with you, driven by our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the transformative power of aesthetic telehealth.

Here's to the future, to innovation, and to the continued success of Spakinect.

