FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth Cement closes the sale of its MAAG gears and drives business to Solix

PRESS RELEASE
1 March 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark
With reference to the announcement made on 22 January 2024, FLSmidth Cement has now closed the sale of its MAAG gears and drives business to the Swedish investment company, Solix Group AB.
The transaction does not change FLSmidth's previously announced financial guidance for the full year 2023 (ref. Company Announcement no. 3-2024).
