Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
01.03.24
14:33 Uhr
4,500 Euro
-0,175
-3,74 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
01.03.2024 | 19:25
71 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 
01-March-2024 / 17:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Annual Financial Report 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
Dublin and London | 1 March 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that the Annual Report and 
Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 (ESEF compliant format) is available from today on the 
Company's website, and may be viewed online at: 
 
https://dalatahotelgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04-2023-12-31-T01.xhtml 
 
 
The Annual Report will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be 
available for inspection at: 
 
https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling 
 
 https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
 
 
The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Sean McKeon,      Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  307235 
EQS News ID:  1849927 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849927&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2024 12:54 ET (17:54 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
