Freitag, 01.03.2024
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
01.03.24
08:02 Uhr
01.03.2024
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Selection of the Independent Audit Company

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Selection of the Independent Audit Company 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Selection of the Independent Audit Company 
01-March-2024 / 18:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Selection of the Independent Audit Company 
DATE: March 01, 2024 
 
 
At our Bank's Board of Directors meeting dated March 01, 2024, it was resolved that Güney Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest 
Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. (EY) be selected as the external auditor of the Bank for 2024 accounting period 
according to Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code and such selection be submitted for shareholders' approval in 
the forthcoming General Assembly Meeting. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  307236 
EQS News ID:  1849933 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849933&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2024 13:27 ET (18:27 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
