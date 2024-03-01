Regulatory News:

HSBC Continental Europe informs the public that the universal registration document including the 2023 annual financial report was filed with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 1 March 2024 under number [D.24-0076].

This document is made available free of charge to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted in the "Investor Relations" area of the website of the Company (www.hsbc.fr) and that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The tables in the appendices of the HSBC Continental Europe 2023 Annual and Second Half Results press release published on 21 February 2024 have been updated following the completion of audit procedures relating to the accounts and can be consulted in the "news and media" area of the website of the Company (www.hsbc.fr).

