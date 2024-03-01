Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Galloper Gold Corp. The company's common shares began trading on the CSE earlier today under the symbol BOOM.

A Vancouver-based resource company, Galloper is focused on prospective gold and base metals projects at Glover Island and Mint Pond, both of which are located in Newfoundland, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Led by a team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, initial drilling is planned for 2024.

"Newfoundland has a distinguished history of mining exploration and development by exciting junior companies," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are pleased to welcome BOOM, a company that exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that the CSE is committed to support."

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200101

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)