DRB Group Announces Acquisition of Tampa Homebuilder, Biscayne Homes

DRB Group has announced their acquisition of Biscayne Homes. Known as "Florida's Luxury Builder," Biscayne Homes has an established reputation as a premium builder brand in the Tampa market. Current Biscayne Homes communities are in highly desirable master plans developed by one of Florida's largest developers, Metro Development Group. DRB will acquire all assets of Biscayne Homes in the Tampa and SW markets.

In 2023, DRB Group started its central Florida operations organically with an Orlando-based leadership team and is actively building in the Orlando MSA.

At the direction of CEO Ronny Salameh, the DRB Group team has continued to expand market share growing organically into several new markets in the Southeast in 2023 to include Myrtle Beach, SC, the Triad of North Carolina, and recently into Central Florida. Mr. Salameh stated, "The acquisition of such a reputable and outstanding company as Biscayne Homes not only accelerates our strategic growth plan in the Florida markets, but it enhances the DRB Homes' portfolio adding a luxury brand. I look forward to continuing the strong relationship formed with the owners of Biscayne Homes and all their employees."

David Adler, a managing member of Biscayne Homes LLC stated, "We are very excited to join the DRB family. We know that the acquisition of Biscayne by DRB will help foster tremendous growth for our company, its brand, and especially for our employees."

Builder Advisor Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Biscayne Homes in the transaction. For more information on DRB Homes or Biscayne Homes' communities, please visit DRBhomes.com or BiscayneHomes.com.

About DRB Group:

The Development and Residential Building Group, DRB Group, was founded in 1990. Currently headquartered in Rockville, MD, DRB Group is partnered with Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. and is the fifth largest private and 21st largest overall residential homebuilder in the United States.* The company develops land for its two builders: DRB Homes and DRB Elevate. They also provide fee-based land development and residential building services for investment groups. Residential homes are currently built on the East Coast in 10 states and 21 metro markets. *Based on 2022 data from the Builder 100 list

About Biscayne Homes:

Founded in 2017, the partners of Biscayne Homes LLC bring more than 40 years of combined international and U.S.-based luxury homebuilding expertise to the Tampa market. Having constructed over 20,000 homes collectively, the founders focused on offering modern, design-focused, customer-centric homes with an extraordinary eye for detail and upscale finishes. This fresh approach to home design was unique in the Tampa market and well received. Having doubled in size year over year, today, Biscayne Homes is known as "Florida's Luxury Builder." Biscayne Homes' elegant single-family and townhome homes are offered in communities centered around everything Tampa Bay has to offer - top-rated schools, wonderful dining, stunning beaches, shopping, and entertainment.

About Metro Development Group:

A Tampa-based company founded in 2003, Metro Development Group is the area's leading developer of master planned communities in Florida for over 20 years. The company has become the driving force behind infusing Metro Places neighborhoods with cutting-edge technology and world-class amenities, such as the nation's first Metro Lagoon amenity along with the largest Lagoon. Today, Metro owns over 60,000 residential lots and 20M sq. ft. in commercial development and continues to redefine living in the Florida market.

