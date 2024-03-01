Dr. Brandon Richland, MD: Mommy Makeover Cost and Price Trends: How Much it Averages for 2024

The cost of a mommy makeover can vary widely depending on a number of factors. It's important to consider the financial investment alongside the potential for transformative results.

A mommy makeover typically refers to a combination of cosmetic procedures aimed at helping mothers regain their pre-baby body and confidence. These procedures can range from tummy tucks and breast augmentations to liposuction and more, addressing the physical changes that can linger after pregnancy and childbirth. Many women find that despite diet and exercise, they may still struggle to feel comfortable in their skin. This is where a skilled board-certified plastic surgeon that specializes in mommy makeovers can step in to assist.

Women that have children can now regain significant confidence through getting their pre-baby bodies back with a mommy makeover. Image Credit: Ckybe / 123RF.

"When planning for a mommy makeover, potential candidates are encouraged to do thorough research. It's best to select a reputable board-certified plastic surgeon that has a track record of successful mommy makeover surgeries . This is a critical step for both safety and the quality of the final result. The investment in a mommy makeover often extends beyond the immediate monetary cost, into potentially providing a long-lasting boost in confidence and comfort with one's body," said Dr. Brandon Richland, MD.

Dr. Richland is a Board-Certified California Plastic Surgeon that is well-known and respected in the Newport Beach / Orange County / Southern California areas. Specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, he is dedicated to his craft in helping both women and men look and feel their absolute best. Read mommy makeover reviews of patient experiences with Dr. Richland.

What Is a Mommy Makeover?

A mommy makeover is a tailored set of cosmetic procedures that aims to restore a woman's pre-pregnancy body shape. It typically addresses areas most impacted by pregnancy and childbirth.

A mommy makeover refers to a combination of plastic surgery procedures designed to help women regain their pre-pregnancy physique. This makeover is distinctively personalized to each woman's needs and goals, focusing on areas that commonly change during pregnancy and nursing.

Popular Procedures

Breast Augmentation : Enhances breast volume and shape, often lost after breastfeeding.

: Enhances breast volume and shape, often lost after breastfeeding. Breast Lift : Addresses sagging and helps lift the breasts to a perkier position.

: Addresses sagging and helps lift the breasts to a perkier position. Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty) : Removes excess skin and tightens abdominal muscles for a flatter stomach.

: Removes excess skin and tightens abdominal muscles for a flatter stomach. Liposuction : Assists in sculpting the body by removing unwanted fat from targeted areas like the abdomen, hips, and thighs.

: Assists in sculpting the body by removing unwanted fat from targeted areas like the abdomen, hips, and thighs. Body Contouring: Refers to various procedures that reshape different areas of the body, tailored to the individual's needs.

Customizing Your Mommy Makeover

Each mommy makeover is highly individualized. A woman might choose a tummy tuck to tighten her abdomen, while another might include liposuction for additional fat removal. Combining different procedures such as breast augmentation and lift can also be considered to achieve a harmonious outcome. A thorough consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon will determine the best approach for one's unique goals and body type.

Finding the Right Surgeon

When considering a mommy makeover, selecting the right surgeon is paramount to ensure safety and achieve the desired results. It's essential to choose a professional who is board-certified and possesses a wealth of experience and expertise.

Researching Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons

Board Certification:

Look for surgeons who are board-certified by reputable organizations such as the American Board of Plastic Surgery. This ensures that they have undergone rigorous training and adhere to high standards of practice.

Verify credentials through official medical board websites.

Review the surgeon's educational background and certifications.

Importance of Experience and Expertise

Expertise Matters:

Surgeons with extensive experience in mommy makeovers are more likely to deliver outcomes that align with patient expectations.

Consider the surgeon's portfolio of before-and-after photos.

Evaluate patient reviews focusing on examples of their work similar to the procedure(s) of interest.

Choosing a surgeon with the right combination of credentials and experience is crucial for a successful mommy makeover.

Mommy Makeover Cost Considerations

When considering a mommy makeover, prospective patients should be mindful that the price can vary greatly based on several factors. This includes the surgeon's level of expertise, the complexity of the procedures, and additional fees associated with the surgery.

Factors Influencing Mommy Makeover Cost

Surgeon's Fees: The cost of a mommy makeover is significantly influenced by the surgeon's fee, which can fluctuate based on their experience, the region, and whether they are board-certified. Typically, higher qualifications command a higher fee.

Operating Room Fees: The location where the procedure is performed also affects the cost. Hospital operating rooms might have different fee structures compared to outpatient surgical centers.

Scope of Procedures: A mommy makeover can include procedures such as breast lift, augmentation, tummy tuck, and liposuction, each adding to the total cost. Patients can customize their mommy makeover to match their individual goals, which will alter the overall price.

Geographical Location: The area in which a patient seeks treatment impacts pricing due to variations in the cost of living and competitive pricing among clinics in that region.

Anesthesia Fee: This could be a separate charge that covers the medications and the presence of a qualified anesthetist during the surgery. Anesthesia fees may vary depending on the duration and complexity of the surgery.

Type of Anesthesia: General anesthesia is commonly used in mommy makeovers and may be priced differently than local anesthesia with sedation, depending on the procedures selected.

Prospective patients should always consult with their chosen plastic surgeon to receive a detailed breakdown of costs, including all ancillary fees. Clinics often offer financing options to help patients manage the expenses associated with a mommy makeover.

Image Credit: Fizkes / 123RF.

Enhancing Results

After a mommy makeover, achieving the best possible outcome involves commitment. Patients play a vital role in enhancing and maintaining the results of their body transformation through lifestyle choices and attentive post-operative care.

Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is paramount for patients who have undergone a mommy makeover. A balanced diet and regular exercise can help sustain the body transformation achieved through surgery. It is essential for individuals to adhere to a nutrition plan that supports healing in the short term and helps maintain their new figure in the long term.

Patients should follow their surgeon's instructions on wound care to ensure scars heal properly. The use of compression garments is often recommended to support the areas treated during surgery. These garments can aid in reducing swelling and supporting the body's new contours as it heals.

An experienced board-certified plastic surgeon like Dr. Brandon Richland, MD (pictured above) is the best option for achieving transformational results. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

About Dr. Brandon Richland, MD:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD is a respected Board Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Driven by his passion for medicine, Dr. Richland obtained his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the prestigious program at Saint Louis University (SLU) School of Medicine in 2013. His exceptional skills were recognized when he received the McGraw Hill / Lange Medical Student Academic Achievement Award, and graduated top of his class with Honors. For his undergraduate degree, he attended University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated with Honors in 2009.

To further enhance his surgical expertise, Dr. Richland completed his Residency in Plastic Surgery at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) from 2013 to 2019 earning the Academic Achievement Award twice during this period. A total of 14 years in dedicated schooling and medical residency. Dr. Richland is actively involved with healthcare and medical societies, as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Medical Disclaimer: The information shared is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Every individual and patient is different. Before considering any treatments or surgical procedures, be sure to consult with an experienced licensed healthcare provider to discuss the appropriateness and safety of any procedures or treatments based on your individual health and medical history.

