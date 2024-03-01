Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Panther Overhead Door, a Franchisee of Neighborly, On its Acquisition by Impact Home Services

Boxwood Successfully Completes its 5th Residential Services Franchisee Transaction

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Panther Overhead Door, LLC ("Panther" or the "Company"), a leading franchisee within Precision Garage Door Service ("PDS"), a Neighborly® company, by Impact Home Services ("Impact"), a franchisee of Precision Garage Door Service, Mr. Rooter, and Mr. Electric, which all three brands are part of the Neighborly® community. Impact was formed by Shirin Kanji in 2021 and partnered with Eagle Merchant Partners, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, in 2023.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Panther on the transaction. The transaction was led by Brian Alas (Managing Director), Madison Day (Vice President), John Atkinson (Associate) and Drew Asadorian (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Panther transaction marks Boxwood's fifth franchisee transaction and fourth within the Neighborly system within the last year.

The leading garage door franchise with more than 100 locations nationwide, Precision Garage Door Service was acquired by Neighborly in 2020 and has grown considerably under the home services company's vision. Precision Garage Door Service has a clear competitive advantage due to lead generation, technology, inventory, sales processes, speed to service customers, and the ability to attract talent.

"We're very grateful to the Boxwood team for locating the right solution for Panther," said Doug Bencsko. "The Impact team was a logical fit, both culturally and operationally, to optimize the Houston market."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Impact Home Services

Impact is an independent operator of three franchises within Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company. Formed in 2021 by Shirin Kanji, Impact operates Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, Mr. Electric® and Precision Door Service® franchises in Metro Atlanta and broader Georgia, servicing both residents and commercial customers. Impact is actively seeking add-on investments of independent plumbing, electrical and garage door repair businesses in Georgia and adjoining markets.

About Eagle Merchant Partners

Eagle is focused on partnering with founder-owned businesses based in the Southeast with unique growth opportunities and targets investments in franchise, consumer, and industrial businesses with EBITDA between $2 million and $20 million. For more information, please visit eaglemerchantpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About Precision Garage Door Service

Precision Garage Door Service, a Neighborly® company, is the nation's leading residential garage door repair company. Precision Garage Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers from more than 100 locations in the U.S. Acquired in 2020, Precision Garage Door Service is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com and through the Neighborly App. For more information about Precision Garage Door Service, visit PrecisionDoor.net .

