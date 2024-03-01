West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (FSE: X0V) ("M3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the the company has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (doing business as Capital Analytica) to provide a multifaceted promotional enhancement service. Capital Analytica is a Nanaimo, B.C.-based company.

The company has entered into a consulting agreement with Capital Analytica dated March 1, 2024. Pursuant to the agreement, Capital Analytica has agreed to provide services to the company and the company will pay Capital Analytica a fee of $60,000, upon exchange approval, for a term of three months, with an option to renew the agreement for an additional three-month term for a fee of $60,000. The services will include continuing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and other related investor relation services. The agreement is subject exchange approval.

Capital Analytica and M3 Metals are not related parties and operate at arm's-length. Neither Capital Analytica or its principals have any interest in the company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

M3 Metals Corp. is a Canadian listed Company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in North America. For additional information please visit M3 Metals website at www.m3metalscorp.com. You may also email info@m3metalscorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

M3 METALS CORP.

"Kosta Tsoutsis"

Kosta Tsoutsis, CEO

