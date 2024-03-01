Family-Owned Guardian Roofing is Now Accepting Nominations for the 2024 HALO Project

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, a family-owned business in Auburn, has for decades had a deep-rooted commitment to community and social responsibility. The pinnacle of their dedication materialized in 2018 with the launch of the Guardian HALO Project, an annual contest where deserving local families are nominated to receive a new roof or roof repair. The company has recently announced the opening of nominations for the 2024 Guardian HALO Project.

Lori Swanson, the owner of Guardian Roofing and Gutters, emphasizes their belief that with great blessings comes great responsibility. Given the support from their team, clients, and the community, they consider it an honor to use their unique business position to gift a new roof system to a local family facing financial challenges.

Swanson notes that a new roof system can range from $16,000 to $80,000, depending on factors like scale and materials used. Beyond the immediate improvement in quality of life, the long-term impact and value provided by a new roof make this program a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Guardian team led internally, will select a local homeowner in dire need of major roof repair or replacement. The community is encouraged to nominate themselves or others through the Guardian website for a chance to receive this life-changing prize.

Over the past five years and five rounds of the Guardian Halo Project, Guardian Roofing & Gutters has generously awarded four new roofs to local families. Luke De Monnin, HALO Project Manager for Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation expresses the profound connection the project fosters between the team and the community. From the selection process to project completion, the passion invested each year goes beyond providing a free roof-it marks the beginning of a lasting, close relationship with the recipient family and the entire community involved. The HALO Project remains a major highlight of their year, and they are excited to continue this impactful initiative in 2024.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit Guardian Roofing Halo Project.

https://www.guardianhome.com/lp_pg/guardian-roofing-halo-project/

THE MEANING OF HALO

"We believe it is important to understand the basis of this project to understand how deep its reach is," says Swanson. "Simply put, the 'H' stands for helping, this can include helping the community, and families, or simply enriching others' lives. 'A' stands for achieving a purpose and successfully filling a need. 'L' stands for lasting, not only a company that lasts but fostering lasting relationships as well. Finally, 'O' stands for overcome meaning completing people's needs that resulted from outlying obstacles."

Partner manufacturers, distributors, and industry professionals who contribute their services or products to the Guardian Halo Project include Owens Corning, Sound Building Supply, Beacon, Velux, and more.

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

