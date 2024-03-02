Core to Cloud Partners with Cybersecurity Innovator SenseOn to Enable Comprehensive NDR and SIEM Security

New strategic arrangement allows organisations to monitor identity, endpoint, network and cloud-based activity to stop threats immediately.

CIRENCESTER, England, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core to Cloud, a leading provider of cybersecurity services and solutions, is excited to announce a strategic alliance with SenseOn, a renowned threat detection management platform. This collaboration will empower businesses to bolster their advanced NDR and SEIM operations and secure end-to-end platforms.

In today's integrated digital landscape, businesses rely on various systems and third-party suppliers. The launch of SenseOn's platform marks a significant leap forward in proactive threat detection and response, offering a comprehensive solution to combat sophisticated cyber threats. Organisations can identify, detect and respond to vulnerabilities in traditional blind spots. Core to Cloud's partnership with SenseOn aims to address these challenges by offering a comprehensive and efficient solution for managing threat detection and response.

James Cunningham, CEO and co-founder of Core to Cloud, said: "We are excited to announce our partnership with SenseOn, allowing Core to Cloud to bring our clients a more robust and complete threat detection and management solution. With an ever-changing digital landscape, our clients must be able to detect and respond to any threats within their cyber estate. This partnership offers an all-encompassing approach to managing these risks."

One of the critical features of this partnership is that the platform is built upon a foundation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, meticulously designed to evolve alongside cyber threats. Leveraging its unique Deep Learning, SenseOn's platform analyses vast and complex datasets, providing real-time threat detection, investigation, and autonomous response capabilities. This innovative approach and Core to Cloud's cybersecurity expertise enables organisations to proactively address potential threats before they escalate, ensuring robust protection against evolving cyber-attacks.

SenseOn's platform and Core to Cloud's know-how empower security teams to navigate the complicated threat landscape efficiently. Intelligent automation streamlines incident response, allowing cybersecurity professionals to focus on strategic initiatives rather than routine tasks.

David Atkinson, CEO and Founder of SenseOn, added: "We are excited to announce a pivotal moment in SenseOn's journey with establishing a strategic channel partnership with Core to Cloud. This collaboration is more than a partnership; it's an alliance that leverages the strengths of both companies to propel us towards growth. By combining SenseOn's consolidated threat detection platform with Core to Cloud's technical and service expertise, we are poised to deliver a new standard in cybersecurity solutions."

Moreover, Core to Cloud and SenseOn are committed to ongoing collaboration and continuous improvement. As cybersecurity threats evolve, so do the strategies and tools to counter them. This collaboration is not just a one-time solution; it represents an ongoing commitment to enhancing the cybersecurity landscape for businesses of all sizes. Core to Cloud and SenseOn will continue to work together to develop new features, refine existing tools, and provide unparalleled support to our clients.

Core to Cloud's partnership with SenseOn signifies a major step forward in cybersecurity. By combining expertise, technology, and a shared commitment to excellence, the two companies are paving the way for businesses to navigate the complex digital landscape confidently. Together, they empower businesses to protect their NDR, SEIM and end-to-end platforms.

