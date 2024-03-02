Anzeige
Samstag, 02.03.2024
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
WKN: A3C3Y4 | ISIN: US8887871080
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2024 | 06:02
Wine and Champagne Gifts: This Women's Day, Toast Empowerment With Wine & Champagne Gifts' Discounted Collection

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2024 / Wine & Champagne Gifts, a premier wine gift retailer headquartered in the United States, is thrilled to unveil a special promotion in celebration of International Women's Day on March 8th. Running from March 1st to March 8th, gift-givers visiting their website can avail a generous 10% discount on orders above $150 by applying the code WOMEN24 during the checkout process.

In homage to this globally significant occasion, Wine & Champagne Gifts endeavors to honor the accomplishments and contributions of women worldwide through their exquisite wine gift collection, recognizing wines as perfect tokens of appreciation due to their elegance and adaptability.

This selection includes a variety of fine wines, champagnes, and proseccos that are all easily personalized and come with gourmet gift baskets, sets, and boxes of cheese, chocolates, snacks, and more. Furthermore, there are spa wine gift baskets available, offering an opportunity for women to prioritize self-care while indulging in rejuvenation.

Adding to the allure, their wine gift for women collection thoughtfully presents wine gifts tailored to the diverse taste preferences of women, with various wine bottles paying homage to women's empowerment within the wine industry, highlighting their significant presence as winemakers, winery founders, innovators, and more.

Considering the driving force behind this initiative, the product manager at Wine & Champagne Gifts expressed, "International Women's Day carries profound importance for us, as we commemorate the resilience, strength, and accomplishments of women globally. With our thoughtfully selected assortment of wine gifts, our intention is to convey not only warmth and admiration but also empowerment, encouraging women to overcome challenges and achieve greatness across all aspects of life."

As the world unites to celebrate International Women's Day, Wine & Champagne Gifts urges everyone to honor the women who inspire them by offering thoughtful women's day gift ideas that acknowledge their essence and accomplishments.

About Wine & Champagne Gifts

Wine & Champagne Gifts is recognized as a premier wine gift destination in the United States, renowned for its curated selection of wine and champagne gifts tailored for various occasions and clientele. With nationwide delivery, each gift is carefully packed, ensuring that every moment becomes a cherished and meaningful memory for recipients.

For more information and to explore the full range of offerings, please visit Wineandchampagnegifts.com or contact Wine & Champagne Gifts at +1 202-459-8489 or via email at contact@wineandchampagnegifts.com.

SOURCE: Wine and Champagne Gifts



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.