Samstag, 02.03.2024
Große Spekulation seit Samstagmorgen: Übernahme?
PR Newswire
02.03.2024 | 11:18
Sinotruk leaping forward to become world-class technology enterprise

JINAN, China, March 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 2, SinoTruk's Science and Technology Innovation Award Annual Conference 2024 was grandly held, to recognize and rewarding major scientific and technological achievements and outstanding innovative talents since 2022, planning and deploying scientific and technological innovation work ahead. Tan Xuguang, Chairman and General Manager of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, Chairman of China National Heavy Duty Truck Group, attended the conference and delivered a report on scientific and technological innovative work - "Steadily stride forward, embracing change in science and technology".

Image_1

Over the past five years, Sinotruk has invested nearly RMB 15 billion in R&D, which is the sum of the previous 15 years. It has benchmarked against world-class standards and gradually established a full-process independent research and development system. Sinotruk technological strength has reached the forefront of the national industry. Sinotruk has reshaped the "Yellow River" heavy-duty trucks standard with technology, ranking first in China, and its high-tech indicators are leading the industry. The market share of heavy-duty trucks has increased from 16.5% in 2018 to 26% in 2023, ranking first in China for two consecutive years. In 2023, the export volume exceeded 130,000 vehicles for the very first time, a 2.6-fold increase compared to 5 years ago, making it the largest single-brand global export volume in the world.

Tan Xuguang called on all engineers to keep in mind their mission, be down-to-earth, persistent in innovation, and make long-term achievements through dedicated ten years of hard work. Learn from the global cooperation, grow and become talents through project training, and achieve through continuous value creation. Achieve your meaning in life, strive with vitality and passion while you are young. Let's set off again for a better future for the century heavy truck industry and the world's best heavy truck industry!

Pic2

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353005/Image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353013/Pic2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinotruk-leaping-forward-to-become-world-class-technology-enterprise-302077767.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
