WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisitions of two Louisiana-based middle-market agencies, Querbes & Nelson (Q&N) and Louisiana Companies. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

With the closing of these acquisitions, MMA has doubled its presence in Louisiana. Kevin Briggs is now CEO of Louisiana Companies and Q&N, Mike Belanger is now President and Chief Sales Officer of Q&N, and Ryan Allen is now President and Chief Sales Officer of Louisiana Companies. George Nelson remains with both companies serving as a senior advisor.

Based in Shreveport, Q&N was founded in 1914 and offers business insurance, employee benefits, and alternative risk financing consulting to a variety of businesses with specific expertise in energy services, commercial contractors, and transportation.

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Companies was founded in 1890 and provides business and personal lines insurance to businesses and individuals with specific expertise serving the construction, manufacturing, distributor, healthcare, and hospitality industries.

