CryptoBlox Technologies Inc.: Unaware of Any Material Change

Vancouver, BC., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of CIRO, CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. ("CryptoBlox" or the "Company") (CSE: BLOX) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.



"CryptoBlox" is a blockchain technology infrastructure company focusing on building out its diversified Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy that consists of Infrastructure & Sustainable Digital Asset Mining, Sustainable Mining Products & Technology, and Structured Digital Asset Products & Blockchain Payments. The Company's Infrastructure will be based on the value chain that stems from off-grid/alternate energy powered digital asset mining, along with a diversified portfolio of sustainable mining and blockchain fintech products and services enabled by both the Sustainable Mining Products & Technology and Structured Digital Asset Products & Blockchain Payments layers. The Company will be focused on providing alternate energy solutions to power digital asset mining operations throughout North America - with the first site being in Redwater, Alberta. By using alternative energy sources and state-of-the-art operations techniques, the Company will be positioned to achieve a high degree of financial optionality and long-term operational certainty, which can result in some of the cleanest and lowest-cost digital asset mining operations in the world.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Name - Akshay Sood

Contact information - info@cryptoblox.ca or call 236-259-0279