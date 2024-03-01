Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation seit Samstagmorgen: Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897879 | ISIN: CA1363751027 | Ticker-Symbol: CY2
Tradegate
01.03.24
19:15 Uhr
120,90 Euro
+0,60
+0,50 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,70121,6012:50
120,20120,3001.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2024 | 23:18
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reaches New Tentative Collective Agreement with United Steelworkers

MONTREAL, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that a new tentative three-year collective agreement has been reached with the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2004. USW represents approximately 2,500 track and bridge employees at CN, primarily responsible for track maintenance across Canada.

No details of the tentative agreement will be released publicly until the agreement is ratified. The current collective agreement expired on December 31st, 2023.

For more information on United Steelworkers, visit their website at www.usw.ca.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN's network connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800-mile rail network. CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisStacy Alderson
DirectorAssistant Vice-President
Public Affairs and Media RelationsInvestor Relations
(438) 455-3692(514) 399-0052
media@cn.cainvestor.relations@cn.ca

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.