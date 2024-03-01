Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reaches New Tentative Collective Agreement with United Steelworkers

MONTREAL, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that a new tentative three-year collective agreement has been reached with the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2004. USW represents approximately 2,500 track and bridge employees at CN, primarily responsible for track maintenance across Canada.



No details of the tentative agreement will be released publicly until the agreement is ratified. The current collective agreement expired on December 31st, 2023.

For more information on United Steelworkers, visit their website at www.usw.ca.

About CN

