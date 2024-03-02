Givebacktoken: GBT, The Newest Cryptocurrency Project for Social Utility Will Be Released at 6th of March

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2024 / Give Back Token, a digital currency created to promote social equality and assist charities around the world, announces the fair launch of Give Back Token (GBT) on 6th March 0700 UTC. The project prospects individuals to make a positive impact on society and aims to bridge social gaps and promote unity within the global community.

Give Back Token has prioritized community growth and value appreciation. Through mechanisms such as automatic burns and reflections, GBT bolsters continuous support for its community while driving sustainable growth for the project.

Tokenomics:

• 1,000,000,000,000,000 GBT

• 0.5% Buy / Sell tax for donations

• 0.5% Buy / Sell tax for marketing

Supply Allocation

53% CEX & DEX

33% Burn Wallet (5.5% burns monthly)

7% Holdings Partners (Locked for 12 months)

6% Dev Team (Locked for 12 months)

1% GBT Bday Offer (Locked for 12 months)

From listings, marketing efforts, partnerships, and acquisitions, Give Back Token aims to continue to grow its presence in the crypto space and the global arena. The roadmap is as follows

PHASE 1

• CoinMarketCap and Coingecko listings

• Ambassador program launch

• Contract Audits

• Promos and Partnerships

PHASE 2

• Designer school development

• Charity program creation

• First CEX listing

• Merch - Billboards - Times Square, Tesla HQ, Sydney, Hong Kong…

• LTS program launch

PHASE 3

• GBT Exchange

•GBT Master / Visa Card

• GBT Wallet

• GBT Community Conferences

For more information about the Give Back Token, please visit their website.

About Give Back Token:

Give Back Token (GBT) supports charity causes all around the world to enable people to change the world to a better place to live in. Give Back Token is dedicated to promoting inclusion and openness in its efforts to make the world a more just and caring place for everyone.

Website: http://www.GiveBackToken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/GBTPROJECT2024

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GBTPROJECT2024

Marketing Partner: crmoonboy (crmoon)

Media Contact

Organization: Givebacktoken

Contact Person: Samowel Aboud

Website: https://www.GiveBackToken.com

Email: info@givebacktoken.com

City: Sydney

State: NSW

Country: Australia

SOURCE: Givebacktoken

View the original press release on accesswire.com