Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2024) - The development team has expanded Froggies token ecosystem and utility base, through the development and launch of their two latest additions of Telegram bots. The Telegram bots are intended to support especially crypto Telegram groups in engaging their communities, spreading awareness on social platforms as well as bringing life and attention to the projects for new investors. Froggies Token was established in 2021 and sets itself aside in the meme space, with an ever-expanding portfolio of utilities that completes their ecosystem, which also contains a Certik certified token and staking contract, as well as NFT Minting Platform and Telegram games and utilities.

Especially Cracker Jack (First in Class) have already seen mass adoption with >125 communities using it. Cracker Jack is a slot bot that utilizes the Telegram slot stickers, to create an event, where with each buy of the native token (Binance Smart Chain or Ethereum Chain and more to come) a slot machine or a dice are activated and the buying wallet has a chance to win, burn, donate whatever prize or item, that have been predefined by the admins (developer) of the Telegram group. Cracker Jack is free to use, but does come with a small space for ads, where Froggies Token will generate revenues, that goes back into their ecosystem, through buybacks, burning and replenishing of the staking pool.

The launch of the two Telegram bots is the second stage of building their ecosystem where the Froggies team envision that several utilities can be developed within the realm of entertainment and utility and foster a sustainable ecosystem, forming the base for partnerships and growth.

The already launched CertiK certified BSC token contract has already been code optimized to ensure low gas fees and interoperability on multiple chains and bridging to other chains are also in their road map.

Froggies token was launched in November 2021 by a Global Development Team.

