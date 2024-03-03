Strabag: Strabag Property and Facility Services, a subsidiary of construction group Strabag, acquired the Triburuzek Group, based in Vienna, in February 2024. Triburuzek specialises in the planning, installation, servicing and modernisation of heat pumps and heating systems, residential renovations in the areas of gas, water, heating, and ventilation as well as 24/7 on-call fault and maintenance services and is very well established in Vienna thanks to its 40-year presence. In recent years, turnover has totalled around € 7 million per year. Triburuzek Installationen GmbH & Co. KG and Mu¨ck Haustechnik GmbH, including their 50 employees, will be integrated into Strabag PFS Austria.Strabag: weekly performance: -3.59% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

