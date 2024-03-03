S Immo: Austrian based real estate company S Immo AG signed a non-binding letter of intent with Czech Property Investments, a.s., a subsidiary of CPI Property Group S.A., regarding the acquisition of a property portfolio in the Czech Republic. The portfolio consists of office and retail buildings with a gross lettable area of around 134,600 m2 and an overall total net asset value of approximately EUR 494.5m. The annual rental income adds up to around EUR 28m.S Immo: weekly performance: 3.71% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (27/02/2024)

