Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2024) - Visit Osprey Advanced Materials Corp. at Booth #3147 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Osprey Advanced Materials Corp.

Osprey Advanced Materials is a private mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Osprey owns 100% interest in two projects: 1) Titan Project - comprised of 5,672 contiguous hectares comprising 17 patented claims and 87 unpatented claims in Nipissing District, Ontario, with an inferred resource estimate of 46 million tonnes grading 48.32% Fe2O3 , 0.24% V and 14.88% TiO2; and 2) Launay Gold Project - comprised of large claims package in the heart of the Abitibi, a world class mining district. Osprey's leadership team is comprised of seasoned individuals with a track record in mining, technology, life sciences and finance.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

