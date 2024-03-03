Erste Group: Driven by a good operating performance and a favorable interest rate environment, Erste Group Bank AG recorded an operating result of 5.5 billion euros in 2023, an increase of 38% compared to the previous year. The cost/income ratio improved from 53.4% to 47.6%. The loan volume increased by 2.8% year-on-year from 202.1 to 207.8 billion euros, with 2.95 billion euros in sustainable loans granted in new business. Customer deposits also increased in all core markets, particularly in Austria and Czechia, to 232.8 billion euros (+3.9%). Around 10 million customers across Erste Group use George and every second product sale in the retail segment was digital. Net profit in 2023 amounted to 2.99 billion euros (2022: 2.17 billion euros). At the Annual General Meeting in May, the ...

