Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2024) - Visit Geonics Limited at Booth #811 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Geonics Limited

Incorporated in 1962, Geonics Limited is a world leader in the research and development of electromagnetic (EM) geophysical instrumentation. Drop by our booth to find out how our Time Domain EM transmitters and surface and borehole sensors can accelerate your base metals exploration program.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Geonics Limited

Rob Harris

9056709580

geonics@geonics.com

www.geonics.com

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)