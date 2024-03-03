Wienerberger: wienerberger, one of the world's leading providers of innovative and ecological solutions for the entire building envelope in new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure for water and energy management, communicates the successful closing of the largest acquisition in the company's history. With all conditions imposed as a prerequisite for the approval of the transaction duly fulfilled, the takeover of Terreal's business in France, Italy, Spain, and the USA, as well as Creaton in Germany, was successfully closed. Wienerberger expects the acquisition to generate additional annual revenues of approximately € 725 million.Wienerberger: weekly performance: 1.07% Marinomed: Lucia Ziegler will take over the newly integrated "Investor & Public ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...