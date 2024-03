Bitcoin News: Größter BTC Bull-Run aller Zeiten?

I don't think I've quite seen anything like this before.



All in all on the Friday, just over $2.3B worth of Bitcoin left exchanges. One of the biggest withdrawals in over 5 years.



(Roughly $200M of this was sent to Coinbase Prime) so let's call it $2B.



Binance saw about… https://t.co/QkSumLzDrn pic.twitter.com/XrrXp9vF20