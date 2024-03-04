Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that new scientific data and analyses on the gene therapy LUMEVOQ will be presented at the 50th Annual Meeting of the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society (NANOS) in Honolulu, Hawaii (March 2-7, 2024).

Leading Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) Key Opinion Leaders will provide updates on evidence related to the contralateral effect, on real-world experience with LUMEVOQ, and on the comparison between LHON natural history, idebenone and LUMEVOQ

Poster presentation: "Unilateral injection of lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy induces successful transfection of retinal ganglion cells in both eyes"

Presenter: Alfredo A. Sadun, MD, PhD , Doheny Eye Centers-UCLA, Pasadena, California, USA

, Doheny Eye Centers-UCLA, Pasadena, California, USA Time: Sunday, March 3 rd , 2024, from 12:00 1:00 pm HST

HST Location: Lanai room

Poster presentation: "In the real-life setting, lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy improves visual acuity in patients with MT-ND4 LHON

Presenter: Chiara La Morgia, MD , University of Bologna, Italy

, University of Bologna, Italy Time: Tuesday, March 5 th , 2024, from 7:00 8:00 pm HST

Location: Lanai room

Poster presentation: "Lenadogene nolparvovec gene therapy improves visual recovery more than idebenone in m.11778G>A MT-ND4 LHON, and both treatments exceed the natural course of the disease

Presenter: Nancy J. Newman, MD , Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA Time: Tuesday, March 5 th , 2024, from 8:00 9:30 pm HST

HST Location: Lanai room

In addition, Benson S. Chen, MBChB, MSc, FRACP, Department of Clinical Neurosciences, University of Cambridge and Cambridge Eye Unit, Addenbrooke's Hospital, United Kingdom, will present evidence on the quality of life of LHON patients in a platform presentation.

Platform presentation: "Vision-Related Quality of Life in LHON Patients Treated with Lenadogene Nolparvovec Gene Therapy: Analysis of the VFQ-25 Using Rasch Measurement Theory

Scientific Platform Session III

Time: Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, from 11:15 11:30 am HST

Location: Kauai/Maui (GS) room

