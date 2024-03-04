Das Instrument 626 AU000000TEG2 TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2024The instrument 626 AU000000TEG2 TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2024Das Instrument 4AS NO0010768500 ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE NK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024The instrument 4AS NO0010768500 ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE NK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2024Das Instrument 1JI CA03634K1030 ANONYMOUS INTELLIG.CO.INC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2024The instrument 1JI CA03634K1030 ANONYMOUS INTELLIG.CO.INC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2024Das Instrument S6MA US81783H1059 SEVEN+I HLDGS UNSP.ADR 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024The instrument S6MA US81783H1059 SEVEN+I HLDGS UNSP.ADR 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2024Das Instrument NO9 NO0010892912 NORCOD AS NK -,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024The instrument NO9 NO0010892912 NORCOD AS NK -,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2024Das Instrument HNRB US4106931052 HANN.RUECKV.SE ADR 1/2/ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2024The instrument HNRB US4106931052 HANN.RUECKV.SE ADR 1/2/ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2024Das Instrument PST US45784J1051 INNOVATE CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2024The instrument PST US45784J1051 INNOVATE CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2024Das Instrument 37S FR001400N2P2 SPINEWAY EO -,045 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024The instrument 37S FR001400N2P2 SPINEWAY EO -,045 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2024Das Instrument EFQ2 DE000ETFL425 DK DB EUROGOV FRANCE ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2024The instrument EFQ2 DE000ETFL425 DK DB EUROGOV FRANCE ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2024